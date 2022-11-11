Creditcoin Trading Down 26% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $85.45 million and $16.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 26% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005959 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001318 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014876 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000160 BTC.
About Creditcoin
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.
