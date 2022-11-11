Creditcoin Trading Down 26% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $85.45 million and $16.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005959 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001318 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.