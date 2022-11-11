Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

