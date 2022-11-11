Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.
Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
