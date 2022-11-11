Crescent Energy (CRGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 119.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

Several brokerages recently commented on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 18,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $291,441.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $358,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

