Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Position Boosted by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 18,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,048.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

