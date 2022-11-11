Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 277.2% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,165. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 283.56%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1491 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also

