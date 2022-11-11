CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.2% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike Trading Up 11.0 %

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $289.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.