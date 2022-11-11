Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,634,000 after acquiring an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

