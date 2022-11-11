Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy Buys 3,850 Shares

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) CEO David Portnoy bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,012 shares in the company, valued at $573,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, David Portnoy purchased 20,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCEL opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Cryo-Cell International Announces Dividend

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

