Crystal Amber Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crystal Amber Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

CRS opened at GBX 112 ($1.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £93.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.23. Crystal Amber Fund has a one year low of GBX 96.75 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 123.50 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a current ratio of 441.47.

Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

