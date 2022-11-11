Crystal Amber Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Crystal Amber Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
CRS opened at GBX 112 ($1.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £93.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.23. Crystal Amber Fund has a one year low of GBX 96.75 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 123.50 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a current ratio of 441.47.
Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile
