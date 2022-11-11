CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 767.2% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPCY traded up 0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 4.93. 118,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,865. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of 3.37 and a one year high of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.05.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

