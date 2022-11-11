CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.58% of CSX worth $362,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 402,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.