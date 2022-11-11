CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Director Michael A. Metzger Sells 91,500 Shares

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $6.06 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

CTIC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.