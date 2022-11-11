CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Tops $0.0761 on Exchanges

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, CUBE has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market capitalization of $45.67 million and $157,293.61 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00574977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.21 or 0.29949642 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

