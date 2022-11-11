CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $152,326.04

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a market cap of $40.22 million and approximately $152,326.04 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00588773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,155.12 or 0.30668253 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

