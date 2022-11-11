Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Shares Down 4.9%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $146.93 and last traded at $147.51. Approximately 8,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 413,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $131.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 512,856 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,846 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,460,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

