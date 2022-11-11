Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) SVP Tony Satterthwaite Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $1,195,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony Satterthwaite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,541.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

