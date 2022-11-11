CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.91

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 3985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
CureVac Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Further Reading
