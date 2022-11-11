CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.91

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 3985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in CureVac by 131.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CureVac by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CureVac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 98,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 156.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 96,801 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

