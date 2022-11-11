Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT Lowered to $9.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 14,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 478.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curis by 207.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 348,633 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Curis by 62.6% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 4,243,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,634,442 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Curis by 53.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

