Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT Lowered to $9.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.
Curis Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 14,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.66.
Institutional Trading of Curis
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
