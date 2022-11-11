CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

