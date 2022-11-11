Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyren in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyren in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.
CYRN opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.
