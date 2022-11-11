DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medifast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $13.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.74. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $233.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 2,311.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

