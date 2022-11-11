DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

WW International Trading Up 18.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 77.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 145.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 308.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 84.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

