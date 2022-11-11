DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ichor Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Ichor stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $812.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ichor by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 381,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ichor by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 867,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.