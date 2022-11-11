DA Davidson Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Up 6.0 %

Lyft stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $18,686,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.