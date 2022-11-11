DA Davidson Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $56.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.93.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 150,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,443.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 84.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

