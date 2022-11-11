DA Davidson Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $56.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.93.
Trade Desk Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 150,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,443.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 84.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
