Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.79. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 13,248 shares.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $998.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
