Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.79. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 13,248 shares.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,704,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

