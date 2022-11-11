Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.79. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 13,248 shares.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,704,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

