Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 514,673 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $870,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.88. 95,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,881. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

