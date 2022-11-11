Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of DUAVF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $97.16 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

