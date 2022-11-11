Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DUAVF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $97.16 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.