Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Mark Esler Sells 15,000 Shares

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) insider Mark Esler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.94 ($4.51), for a total transaction of A$104,160.00 ($67,636.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Data#3’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. Data#3’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Data#3 Limited provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

