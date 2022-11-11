DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.95 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $124.95 million and approximately $308,251.24 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00022915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,898,538 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

