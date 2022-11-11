Davis R M Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

