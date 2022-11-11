Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Target by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 65.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Up 7.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.