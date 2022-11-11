Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

