Davis R M Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

