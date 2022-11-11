Davis R M Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $51.00 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

