Davis R M Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 624.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
