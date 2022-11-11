DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

