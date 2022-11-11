Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Short Interest Down 46.3% in October

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the October 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 946,015 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

NASDAQ:DCRDW remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

