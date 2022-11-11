Decentraland One Day Volume Tops $111.21 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $896.13 million and approximately $111.21 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00584304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,088.44 or 0.30435467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.