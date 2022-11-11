Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $416.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $402.42.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $350.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.