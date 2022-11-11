DeepOnion Price Down 22.1% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $35.07 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00122556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00229357 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069302 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00028844 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,750,952 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.