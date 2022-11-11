DEI (DEI) Price Up 8.6% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $4,651.97 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00354577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00023143 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001177 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

