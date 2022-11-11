DEI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,821.73 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, DEI has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $8,821.73 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00359403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022568 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

