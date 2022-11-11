Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

DCTH opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 663.87% and a negative net margin of 757.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.