Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 31,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Delek Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek Group (DGRLY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.