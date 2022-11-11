Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. Barclays set a €68.50 ($68.50) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($97.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €6.49 ($6.49) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €41.31 ($41.31). 2,110,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a 1 year high of €131.50 ($131.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €38.39 and a 200 day moving average of €38.43.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

