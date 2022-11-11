Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target Cut to 183.00

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from 191.00 to 183.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WILYY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Demant A/S from 190.00 to 170.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Demant A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.25.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $12.84 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

