dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNTL. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.81. The company had a trading volume of 95,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,524. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$18.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.28.

Insider Activity

dentalcorp Company Profile

In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg purchased 9,950 shares of dentalcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$373,625.34.

(Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Articles

