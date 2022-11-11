Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Desjardins decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.60.

SNC opened at C$24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.39. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$35.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.71.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,676.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

