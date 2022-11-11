Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target to €16.00

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Engie from €18.30 ($18.30) to €18.20 ($18.20) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Engie from €19.50 ($19.50) to €24.50 ($24.50) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Engie from €17.50 ($17.50) to €18.00 ($18.00) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 221,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,774. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

